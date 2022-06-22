Skip to main content
Guardians pull even with Twins after extra-inning victory

Guardians pull even with Twins after extra-inning victory

The Twins and Guardians are tied atop the AL Central after Cleveland's 6-5 victory on Tuesday night.

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Twins and Guardians are tied atop the AL Central after Cleveland's 6-5 victory on Tuesday night.

Andres Gimenez delivered a go-ahead single in the 11th inning as the Cleveland Guardians pulled into a tie atop the American League Central standings with a 6-5 win over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.

The Twins got off to a rocky start thanks to an Oscar Gonzalez double in the first inning and Josh Naylor added to the lead with a two-run homer in the third.

With a 3-0 lead in his back pocket, Aaron Civale went to work, cruising through the first four innings while striking out seven batters. The Twins chipped into the lead in the fifth, however, when Alex Kirilloff delivered a two-run double to make it a 3-2 game.

After Joe Ryan rebounded from a shaky start to make it through six innings, Luis Arraez came up with two men on and crushed a line drive into the right-field overhang to give the Twins a 5-3 lead.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Just as "MVP" chants broke out among the crowd at Target Field, Emilio Pagan served up a two-run homer to Franmil Reyes in the eighth inning to tie the game at 5-5 and eventually send the game to extras.

After a scoreless tenth inning, Gimenez delivered the game-winning hit off Griffin Jax with one out in the eleventh and Jose Miranda's fly ball with two outs landed short of the fence to give Cleveland the first game of a pivotal three-game series.

The Twins will try to reclaim sole possession of first place on Wednesday night when Sonny Gray takes the mound against Triston McKenzie.

Related Articles

Alex Kirilloff
MN Twins

Guardians pull even with Twins after extra-inning victory

By Chris Schad2 minutes ago
USATSI_18569422_168397563_lowres
MN Timberwolves

Mychal Thompson jokes Warriors should give Timberwolves a ring

By Chris Schad6 hours ago
Ndamukong Suh
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings have had 'multiple conversations' with Ndamukong Suh

By Chris Schad7 hours ago
Byron Buxton
MN Twins

Buxton, Arraez among Twins in All-Star voting race

By Chris Schad7 hours ago
Chris Finch
MN Timberwolves

NBA Draft could have 3 franchise players, per Timberwolves coach

By Joe Nelson8 hours ago
Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

The path to a Kirk Cousins-less future for the Vikings

By Paul Hodowanic of Purple Insider14 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-20 at 10.00.48 AM
MN Gophers

Detroit Lakes LB becomes Gophers' first commit for 2024

By Chris SchadJun 20, 2022
Clint Capela
MN Timberwolves

It's NBA Draft week and here come the Timberwolves rumors

By Joe NelsonJun 20, 2022