Jake Mauer, father of Twins' Mauer brothers, dies at 66

Donald Charles "Jake" Mauer, the man responsible for gifting the baseball world with Joe, Jake III. and Billy Mauer, died Jan. 17 at the age of 66.

Mauer passed away peacefully at his home in Braham, Minnesota, according to his obituary. He had been battling lung cancer and Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, a rare autoimmune disorder.

Jake Jr. and Teresa Mauer are the parents of three baseball stars who grew up in St. Paul and played for the Minnesota Twins.

Joe Mauer, now 39 years old, was the No. 1 pick by the Minnesota Twins in 2001 went on to play 15 years in the majors and won three batting titles and was a six-time All-Star. The 2009 American League MVP retired in 2018.

Jake Mauer, 44, also played in the minor leagues after being drafted by the Twins 22 rounds after Joe was selected first overall in 2001. Jake later coached in the Twins' organization. He's the all time hits leader at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, where he was inducted into the university's hall of fame in 2007.

Billy Mauer, 42, pitched in the Twins' farm system from 2002 to 2005. He also starred at Cretin-Derham Hall and played in college at Concordia-St. Paul.

"His family will remember him as a father who never made excuses, and could always be counted on for being there, present in each and every moment of their growing up," Jake Sr.'s obituary says.

"He often coached the boys' youth teams as well as the men's baseball team, Air Freight Unlimited. His fatherly influence and mentorship was felt by many. Jake instilled his values in his sons as well as the importance of being kind and fair to all. He was faithfully devoted to his wife, Teresa, and loved spending every minute with her. The two loved traveling together to see family and friends and attend sporting events. Jake's utmost priority was his family and close friends, and he demonstrated that love through his constant concern for their well being."