Skip to main content
Jim Kaat calls Yankees pitcher 'Nestor the Molester' during Twins broadcast

Jim Kaat calls Yankees pitcher 'Nestor the Molester' during Twins broadcast

Cortes is set to face the Twins on June 7 at Target Field.

© Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Cortes is set to face the Twins on June 7 at Target Field.

During Bally Sports North's broadcast of the Twins-Tigers game Thursday afternoon, analyst Jim Kaat referred to New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. as "Nestor the Molester."

"'Nestor the Molester,' Nestor Cortes," Kaat said, actually glowing about the New York left-hander's skills. "Man, he is fun to watch."

Cortes, who pitched seven shutout innings against the Angels Thursday, heard about Kaat's comment and took the high road when asked to react. 

"I'm sure, you know, he didn't really mean it, and people make mistakes, but it didn't offend me at all," Cortes said, according to The Associated Press. "So, you know, I don't really have anything more than just that, honestly."

This marks the second time since October that the 83-year-old broadcaster, who spent 15 of his 25 MLB seasons pitching for the Twins, has made an insensitive comment during an MLB broadcast. 

Last October during a playoff game between the Astros and White Sox, Kaat and fellow commentator Buck Showalter were discussing Yoan Moncada's All-Star-level skillset. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"First time I saw him in the big leagues, I looked around the dugout and said 'Can we have one of those?'" Showalter joked. "That's what [an All-Star] looks like."

"Get a 40-acre field full of them." Kaat responded, an apparent reference to the slavery era. The remark was met with backlash on social media before Kaat apologized later in the broadcast

Kaat apologized later in the game. 

Follow Bring Me The Sports on Facebook

"I want to add a little break here," Kaat said, per Yahoo Sports. "In fact, I need to read this right now, because earlier in the game when Yoán Moncada was at the plate in an attempt to compliment the great player, I used a poor choice of words that resulted in a sensitive hurtful remark. And I'm sorry."

For the record, Yankees fans have given Cortes the nickname of "Nasty Nestor," which is fitting because he's one of the best pitchers in baseball at 5-1 with a 1.50 ERA. 

Cortes is scheduled to make his next start against the Twins at Target Field on Tuesday. 

Related Articles

Screen Shot 2022-06-03 at 8.06.33 AM
MN Twins

Jim Kaat calls Yankees pitcher 'Nestor the Molester' during Twins broadcast

By Joe Nelson28 seconds ago
USATSI_18414816_168397563_lowres
MN Twins

Slump continues as Twins lose on late home run by Tigers

By Joe Nelson17 hours ago
Sonny Gray
MN Twins

Sonny Gray hits the injured list for 2nd time with Twins

By Joe Nelson20 hours ago
Adam Thielen
MN Vikings

Kevin O'Connell inherits red zone chemistry with Cousins-Thielen connection

By Matthew Coller of Purple InsiderJun 2, 2022
Jorge Polanco
MN Twins

Twins shutout by Tigers again, have now lost 6 in last 8

By Chris SchadJun 1, 2022
Sylvia Fowles
MN Lynx

Turnovers spoil big nights from Fowles, McBride as Lynx lose to Dream

By Chris SchadJun 1, 2022
USATSI_5032222_168397563_lowres
MN Gophers

Gophers great Marion Barber III found dead at 38

By Joe NelsonJun 1, 2022
Penn State
MN Gophers

Gophers will face Penn State in annual White Out game on Oct. 22

By Chris SchadJun 1, 2022