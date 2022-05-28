Polanco, Correa homer to help Twins even series with Royals

Skip to main content
Jorge Polanco, Carlos Correa homer to help Twins even series with Royals

Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

The Twins' middle infield carried the lineup in a 10-7 victory over Kansas City.

The Minnesota Twins lineup woke up at the plate on Friday night as Jorge Polanco and Carlos Correa each hit home runs to help the Twins pick up a 10-7 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Polanco started the night on a good note, smacking a two-run homer in the first inning. Polanco's bomb into the right-field overhang jump-started a four-run inning against Royals starter Mitch Keller but Kansas City was able to answer thanks to a shaky night from Bailey Ober.

After the Royals scored three runs of Ober in the third inning, they tied the game on an RBI single from Nicky Lopez in the fourth. That set the stage for Correa, who gave Minnesota a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the fourth with his third home run of the season.

The offense was a welcome sight for the Twins after scoring six runs over their past three games. Gio Urshela went 3-for-5 at the plate with a pair of RBI while Nick Gordon sealed the victory with three more runs driven in including a two-RBI double in the ninth inning.

The Twins will look for another victory over the Royals on Saturday afternoon when they send Chris Archer to the mound against Brady Singer.

