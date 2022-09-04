Skip to main content
Jorge Polanco heads back to the injured list

The shortstop's knee has forced him to the injured list for the second time this season.

Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins placed Jorge Polanco on the 10-day injured list on Saturday afternoon and recalled Jermaine Palacios from Triple-A St. Paul.

Polanco hasn't played since Aug. 27 due to left knee inflammation but because placements can't be retroactive for a maximum of three days, the move dates back to Aug. 31. It is also Polanco's second time on the injured list this season after he injured his back in June.

Polanco is hitting .235/.346/.405 with 16 home runs and 56 RBI in 104 games this season and his absence puts another hole in the Twins lineup. 

With Byron Buxton already on the shelf due to a hip injury, the Twins are also missing Ryan Jeffers, who was moved to the 60-day IL with a thumb injury as part of the move.

To replace Polanco, the Twins purchased the contract of Palacios, who filled in for Carlos Correa earlier this season after he contracted COVID-19. In eight games this season, Palacios hit .208/.259/.208 with two RBI for the Twins.

The Twins entered Saturday one game back of the Cleveland Guardians for first place in the American League Central.

