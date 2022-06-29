Polanco, Winder return to help Twins split doubleheader in Cleveland

Skip to main content
Jorge Polanco, Josh Winder return to help Twins split doubleheader in Cleveland

Josh Winder tossed six shutout innings and Jorge Polanco drove in three runs as the Minnesota Twins picked up a 6-0 victory on Tuesday night to split a doubleheader with the Cleveland Guardians.

Winder had been on the injured list since May 17 with a shoulder impingement but showed no ill effects on Tuesday night. His outing was spectacular, holding the Guardians to four hits and a walk and continued the recent effort of the pitching staff, who has allowed just eight runs in their past seven games.

Meanwhile, Polanco didn't need to ease himself into the lineup after missing the past two weeks with a back injury. In his first game since June 12, Polanco smashed a two-run homer in the third inning and drove in another run on a fielder's choice in the fifth to give Minnesota a 3-0 lead.

While Polanco got the Twins started, they used some power to put the game away with Jose Miranda hitting a solo bomb in the sixth inning and Byron Buxton hitting his career-high 20th home run of the season in the ninth.

After an implosion in the first game, the Twins bullpen took care of business to close out the victory in the nightcap.

Minnesota will continue their five-game series with the Guardians on Wednesday night when Dylan Bundy takes the mound against Cal Quantrill.

