Berrios strikes out 13 to lead Blue Jays over Twins

Jose Berrios threw a gem on the mound and Teoscar Hernandez collected three hits as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Minnesota Twins 12-3 on Saturday afternoon.

After allowing a two-run homer to Jorge Polanco in the first inning, Berrios looked like the pitcher that had anchored the Twins' rotation for over six seasons. The right-hander had his best start of the year, allowing three hits and two runs and career-high 13 strikeouts over seven innings.

While Berrios dominated, Dylan Bundy had another rough outing, allowing six runs (five earned) in 2.1 innings. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Alejandro Kirk all hit home runs as the Blue Jays evened their three-game series with the Twins.

Minnesota will go for the series victory on Sunday afternoon when Devin Smeltzer takes the mound against Kevin Gausman.