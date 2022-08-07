Miranda, Gordon power Twins to victory over Blue Jays

Skip to main content
Jose Miranda, Nick Gordon power Twins to victory over Blue Jays

Jose Miranda, Nick Gordon power Twins to victory over Blue Jays

Miranda smashed a home run and Gordon stayed hot as the Twins earned a 7-3 victory on Saturday night.
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Miranda smashed a home run and Gordon stayed hot as the Twins earned a 7-3 victory on Saturday night.

The Minnesota Twins picked up their second straight victory on Saturday night, using a Jose Miranda homer and another great night from Nick Gordon to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-3.

The Twins built an early lead thanks to Jorge Polanco, who delivered an RBI single and RBI double to give the Twins a 3-2 lead. Although Dylan Bundy only made it through four innings, Miranda was there to give the Twins some breathing room, smacking his 11th home run of the season in the sixth inning.

Miranda's homer was the highlight of a 2-for-4 night at the plate but his efforts were complemented by the performance of Gordon. 

Gordon continued to stay hot, going 2-for-3 with a walk at the dish and added a stolen base that allowed him to score later in the sixth to make it a 5-2 game.

The Twins bullpen came up big from there even as Griffin Jax allowed a pair of runners on in the eighth. Although Jhoan Duran allowed an RBI single from Bo Bichette, he was able to get out of the inning before Jake Cave and Luis Arraez added insurance runs in the ninth.

The win maintains the Twins two-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians for first place in the American League Central and expands their lead to three games over the Chicago White Sox.

Minnesota will go for the four-game series victory on Sunday afternoon when Chris Archer takes the mound against Kevin Gausman.

