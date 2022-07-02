Skip to main content
Jose Miranda's 1st career walk-off hit helps Twins rally against Orioles

The Twins walked off for the second straight game in a 4-3 victory on Saturday afternoon.

Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sport

Jorge Polanco hit a game-tying home run and Jose Miranda delivered a walk-off single as the Minnesota Twins completed a ninth-inning rally to defeat the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 on Saturday afternoon.

The Twins entered the ninth down 3-2 when Jorge López entered the game for Baltimore. After allowing a walk-off home run to Byron Buxton on Friday night, the Orioles closer got bit again, serving up Jorge Polanco's ninth home run of the season to tie the game at 3-3.

Alex Kirilloff followed up with a double and advanced to third on a single from Gary Sanchez. With men on the corners and one out, Miranda delivered the game-winning hit to left field and gave the Twins their second straight walk-off victory.

It was a sigh of relief for the Twins offense, who was stumped by Jordan Lyles for most of the game. The only blemish for the Orioles right-hander was Nick Gordon's home run in the seventh inning as he held the Twins to just four hits and a walk over 6.1 innings.

While Sonny Gray allowed three runs over five innings, the Twins bats came alive late including a pair of doubles from Luis Arraez to seal the victory.

The Twins will go for the sweep on Sunday afternoon when Devin Smeltzer takes the mound against Tyler Wells.

