Maeda unlikely to pitch for Twins this season, Buxton won't play on road trip

Minnesota Twins pitcher Kenta Maeda is unlikely to return this season as he continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery and Byron Buxton is scheduled to continue his rehab in Minnesota as the Twins embark on a seven-game road trip later this week.

Maeda underwent surgery on his pitching elbow last September and started throwing bullpen sessions in an effort to pitch out of the bullpen. Twins President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey squashed that possibility, however, saying the Twins weren't going to push him for a late-season return.

"Everything kind of feels like it's in a good place," Falvey told reporters before Monday's game against the Boston Red Sox. "However, based off the return progression from the doctor's standpoint and what Kenta feels comfortable with, we aren't going to push as hard over the next couple of weeks because we just want to make sure he's comfortable, the doctor's comfortable and otherwise."

The 34-year-old would have been a big boost for the Twins bullpen as they make a push toward the playoffs. In two seasons with Minnesota, Maeda has gone 12-6 with a 3.90 ERA and finished second in American League Cy Young voting during the 2020 season.

Falvey also told reporters that Buxton is still dealing with soreness in his right hip. The All-Star centerfielder landed on the injured list for the first time this season with a low-grade right hip strain on Aug. 24 and the Twins are still hoping to get him back for the stretch run.

"Obviously, [we are] most focused on getting Byron where he needs to be, more than anything," Falvey said.

While Maeda is unlikely to help the playoff push, the Twins could be on the verge of receiving some reinforcements. Randy Dobnak has returned to throwing after dealing with a right middle finger strain and Josh Winder (shoulder impingement) and Bailey Ober (right groin strain) are both scheduled for rehab starts later this week.

The Twins lineup could also get a boost as Trevor Larnach is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Low-A Fort Myers after missing 56 games with a core muscle injury. Catcher Ryan Jeffers is also scheduled to head to Fort Myers as he looks to increase his activity after having surgery on a fractured right thumb.

The Twins entered Monday night with a 65-61 record and two games behind the Cleveland Guardians for first place in the American League Central.