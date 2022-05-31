Skip to main content
Kepler, Sanchez lead Twins to Game 1 win in Detroit doubleheader

The Twins' lineup erupted to take the first half of Tuesday's doubleheader.

Max Kepler and Gary Sanchez drove in three runs each and Devin Smeltzer turned in another excellent start on the mound to help the Minnesota Twins earn an 8-2 win in the first game of a doubleheader with the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday afternoon.

Kepler started the day by getting on base with a single in the first inning and coming home on an RBI double – a rocket off the top of the wall in right-center – by Trevor Larnach. With the Twins ahead, Kepler added to the lead in the third inning with a double of his own, scoring Byron Buxton and putting Minnesota ahead 3-0.

That set the stage for Sanchez to blow the game open later in the inning with a three-run homer, putting the Twins up 6-0.

Kepler wrapped up a 3-for-4 day at the plate with a two-run single in the seventh inning and that was more than enough for Smeltzer, who limited the Tigers to two runs over 6.2 innings to earn his second win of the season.

The Twins will look to sweep the doubleheader tonight when Cole Sands takes the mound against Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 5:40 p.m. 

