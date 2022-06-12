Kiermaier drives in a pair, Rays shut out Twins in series finale

Jeffrey Springs tossed 5.1 shutout innings and the Minnesota Twins couldn't get anything going offensively in a 6-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday afternoon.

After scoring 15 runs in the first two games of the series, the Twins couldn't figure out Springs. The left-hander cruised through his outing, limiting Minnesota to two hits and a pair of walks.

Carlos Correa went 2-for-3 at the plate, but the Twins could only muster five hits as a team.

The Rays had better luck against Cole Sands, who allowed five runs over 4.2 innings. Kevin Kiermaier was the main beneficiary, driving in a run on an RBI single in the fifth and launching a home run off Tyler Duffey in the eighth.

The loss ends the three-game series on a sour note for the Twins, who will begin a six-game road trip when they face the Seattle Mariners on Monday night.