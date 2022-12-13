Latest Carlos Correa buzz: Twins, Cubs frontrunners?

What's the latest on Carlos Correa?

On Tuesday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) said there are at least six teams interested in Correa, but the Twins and Cubs may be the frontrunners.

"There have been indications the Twins and Cubs have the inside track, but it only takes one owner from another team to step up at the last minute to change the equation and pull off a deal," Bowden wrote.

If the Cubs don't get Correa, Bowden says they would be the likely landing spot for Dansby Swanson. And vice versa if the Twins miss out on Correa, they could be an option for Swanson, though Bowden stopped short of using the term "likely."

It's noteworthy that Bowden does not name the Twins among the teams in the mix for the best remaining starting pitcher on the market, 30-year-old Carlos Rodon.

Meanwhile, Dan Hayes and Aaron Gleeman, who cover the Twins for The Athletic, have echoed earlier reports that the Twins have a "massive" contract offer on the table with lots of flexibility in the structure of the deal for Correa.

Hayes said signing Correa will force the Twins to an “uncomfortable” level, likely meaning $300M-plus on a long-term deal.

Last week, Buster Olney said it might take $400M to sign Correa, who is 28 years old and a better overall offensive and defensive shortstop than Trea Turner, who got $325M from the Phillies.

And according to La Velle E. Neal III of the Star Tribune, the Twins are trying to find out within the next few days if they have a real shot to sign Correa.