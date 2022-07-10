Luis Arraez, Byron Buxton named MLB All-Star reserves

The Minnesota Twins will have a pair of representatives at this year's MLB All-Star Game as Byron Buxton and Luis Arraez were named American League reserves on Sunday afternoon.

Buxton will be making his first All-Star appearance after .215 with 23 home runs and 42 RBI this season. His appearance is even more impressive considering he has been dealing with a lingering knee injury and is still on pace to be one of the Twins' most productive power hitters since Harmon Killebrew.

Arraez also makes the cut after showing his versatility this season. The 25-year-old stepped into the starting lineup after Miguel Sanó's knee injury and has taken advantage of the opportunity. He currently leads the American League with a .348 average and .420 on-base percentage this season and appears to be an integral part of the Twins' lineup moving forward.

While some believe that Buxton and Arraez were good enough to start the All-Star game, the Twins will have multiple representatives for the third straight season in which the game has been played.

This year's MLB All-Star Game will take place in Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium on July 19.