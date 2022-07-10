Skip to main content
Luis Arraez, Byron Buxton named MLB All-Star reserves

Luis Arraez, Byron Buxton named MLB All-Star reserves

Both Twins will be making their first All-Star appearance in Los Angeles.

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Both Twins will be making their first All-Star appearance in Los Angeles.

The Minnesota Twins will have a pair of representatives at this year's MLB All-Star Game as Byron Buxton and Luis Arraez were named American League reserves on Sunday afternoon.

Buxton will be making his first All-Star appearance after .215 with 23 home runs and 42 RBI this season. His appearance is even more impressive considering he has been dealing with a lingering knee injury and is still on pace to be one of the Twins' most productive power hitters since Harmon Killebrew.

Arraez also makes the cut after showing his versatility this season. The 25-year-old stepped into the starting lineup after Miguel Sanó's knee injury and has taken advantage of the opportunity. He currently leads the American League with a .348 average and .420 on-base percentage this season and appears to be an integral part of the Twins' lineup moving forward.

While some believe that Buxton and Arraez were good enough to start the All-Star game, the Twins will have multiple representatives for the third straight season in which the game has been played.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This year's MLB All-Star Game will take place in Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium on July 19. 

Related Articles

Byron Buxton / Luis Arraez
MN Twins

Luis Arraez, Byron Buxton named MLB All-Star reserves

By Chris Schadjust now
Ryan Jeffers
MN Twins

Ryan Jeffers hits go-ahead homer, Twins salvage series in Texas

By Chris Schad21 minutes ago
Sylvia Fowles
MN Lynx

Sylvia Fowles throws down thunderous dunk in final WNBA All-Star Game

By Chris Schad2 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-07-10 at 9.35.35 AM
MN Timberwolves

Draymond Green on Gobert trade: Wolves believe Ant is a superstar

By Chris Schad7 hours ago
Devin Smeltzer
MN Twins

Twins blow another 3-run lead, lose again to Rangers

By Chris Schad22 hours ago
Josh Minott
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves rookie Josh Minott puts on a show, swears on live TV

By Chris SchadJul 9, 2022
Byron Buxton / Luis Arraez
MN Twins

ESPN's Jeff Passan believes the Twins should have 2 All-Star starters

By Chris SchadJul 9, 2022
Angel Hernandez
MN Twins

Angel Hernandez botches call in 9th inning, Twins fans furious

By Chris SchadJul 9, 2022