Robert's grand slam helps White Sox crush Twins in series opener

The Minnesota Twins pulled the Chicago White Sox back into the American League Central race on Thursday night as a Luis Robert grand slam sent the Twins to a 12-2 loss to open a four-game series.

Sonny Gray struggled early for the Twins, allowing a pair of runs in the first inning. After Minnesota got a run back on a Gio Urshela double in the second, the White Sox loaded the bases before Robert broke the game open with a second-deck grand slam to left field.

It was the low point of a tough night for the Twins, who couldn't crack Johnny Cueto. The veteran right-hander pitched around seven hits and a walk to allow one run over six innings and outside of a ninth-inning home run from Kyle Garlick, the Twins went quietly into the night.

The loss brings the White Sox within four games of the Twins for first place in the American League Central, but Minnesota will try to even the series on Friday night when Devin Smeltzer takes the mound against Michael Kopech.