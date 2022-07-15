Skip to main content
Luis Robert's grand slam helps White Sox crush Twins in series opener

Luis Robert's grand slam helps White Sox crush Twins in series opener

Sonny Gray ran into trouble early as the Twins dropped the first of a four-game series.

Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Sonny Gray ran into trouble early as the Twins dropped the first of a four-game series.

The Minnesota Twins pulled the Chicago White Sox back into the American League Central race on Thursday night as a Luis Robert grand slam sent the Twins to a 12-2 loss to open a four-game series.

Sonny Gray struggled early for the Twins, allowing a pair of runs in the first inning. After Minnesota got a run back on a Gio Urshela double in the second, the White Sox loaded the bases before Robert broke the game open with a second-deck grand slam to left field.

It was the low point of a tough night for the Twins, who couldn't crack Johnny Cueto. The veteran right-hander pitched around seven hits and a walk to allow one run over six innings and outside of a ninth-inning home run from Kyle Garlick, the Twins went quietly into the night.

The loss brings the White Sox within four games of the Twins for first place in the American League Central, but Minnesota will try to even the series on Friday night when Devin Smeltzer takes the mound against Michael Kopech.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Related Articles

Ryan Jeffers
MN Twins

Robert's grand slam helps White Sox crush Twins in series opener

By Chris Schadjust now
Sylvia Fowles
MN Twins

Lynx rally comes up short, fall behind in WNBA playoff race

By Chris Schad43 minutes ago
Austin Rivers
MN Timberwolves

Report: Timberwolves agree to one-year deal with Austin Rivers

By Chris Schad1 hour ago
Kyle Rudolph
MN Vikings

Report: Kyle Rudolph's return to Vikings 'not off the table'

By Chris Schad2 hours ago
OL Preview
MN Vikings

Training camp preview: Who's ready for the Vikings' right guard competition?

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider7 hours ago
Thad Levine
MN Twins

Any trade steam to glean from Twins GM Thad Levine?

By Joe Nelson11 hours ago
Jose Miranda
MN Twins

Miranda's walk-off bomb helps Twins beat Brewers

By Chris SchadJul 13, 2022
Ndamukong Suh
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings, Raiders two main teams interested in Ndamukong Suh

By Chris SchadJul 13, 2022