Skip to main content
Matt Wallner's 2 RBI isn't enough to prevent another Twins loss in Kansas City

Matt Wallner's 2 RBI isn't enough to prevent another Twins loss in Kansas City

The Forest Lake native also collected two hits in a 5-2 loss.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Forest Lake native also collected two hits in a 5-2 loss.

Matt Wallner had another strong night at the plate but the Kansas City Royals had enough offense on Wednesday night to hand the Minnesota Twins a 5-2 loss.

Wallner was the source of the Twins' offense as he put Minnesota on the board with an RBI single in the second inning. The Forest Lake native added to his night with an RBI double in the fourth that made it a 3-2 game.

Although Wallner finished the night 2-for-4 with a double and a pair of RBI the Twins didn't have enough offense to make up for a fast start by the Royals.

M.J. Melendez greeted Bailey Ober with a lead-off home run in the first inning and Salvador Perez tacked onto the lead with an RBI double to give Kansas City a 2-0 lead.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Edward Olivares added to the Royals' lead with an RBI single in the fourth before Kansas City scored two more runs off Aaron Sanchez to put the game away in the seventh.

The loss was the Twins' sixth in their past seven games and dropped their elimination number to five in the American League Central division race. 

The Twins will look to avoid the sweep when Josh Winder takes the mound against Jonathan Heasley on Thursday afternoon.

Related Articles

Matt Wallner
MN Twins

Wallner's 2 RBI isn't enough to prevent another Twins loss in Kansas City

By Chris Schad
Rudy Gobert
MN Timberwolves

KG likes the Rudy Gobert trade, but with one caveat

By Chris Schad
USATSI_19085939
MN Vikings

What can we learn from the numbers behind the Vikings' loss to the Eagles?

By Paul Hodowanic of Purple Insider
Adam Thielen
MN Vikings

After Eagles loss, Thielen notes lack of yelling from coaches

By Joe Nelson
Harrison Smith
MN Vikings

Kevin O'Connell gives Harrison Smith concussion update

By Joe Nelson
D'Andre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown
MN Vikings

Vikings need to worry about Amon-Ra St. Brown, D'Andre Swift

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19080085
MN Vikings

Vikings' season didn't end in Philly but how they bounce back matters

By Brian Murphy
Taison Chatman
MN Gophers

Top Minnesota hoops recruit Taison Chatman commits to Ohio State

By Joe Nelson