Wallner's 2 RBI isn't enough to prevent another Twins loss in Kansas City

Matt Wallner had another strong night at the plate but the Kansas City Royals had enough offense on Wednesday night to hand the Minnesota Twins a 5-2 loss.

Wallner was the source of the Twins' offense as he put Minnesota on the board with an RBI single in the second inning. The Forest Lake native added to his night with an RBI double in the fourth that made it a 3-2 game.

Although Wallner finished the night 2-for-4 with a double and a pair of RBI the Twins didn't have enough offense to make up for a fast start by the Royals.

M.J. Melendez greeted Bailey Ober with a lead-off home run in the first inning and Salvador Perez tacked onto the lead with an RBI double to give Kansas City a 2-0 lead.

Edward Olivares added to the Royals' lead with an RBI single in the fourth before Kansas City scored two more runs off Aaron Sanchez to put the game away in the seventh.

The loss was the Twins' sixth in their past seven games and dropped their elimination number to five in the American League Central division race.

The Twins will look to avoid the sweep when Josh Winder takes the mound against Jonathan Heasley on Thursday afternoon.