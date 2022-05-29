Skip to main content
Max Kepler to undergo MRI after leaving game with leg tightness

Twins are leaning on their depth in the outfield.

Not only did the Twins fall 7-3 to the Royals on Saturday, but Max Kepler left the game in the fourth inning with a leg issue and Gary Sanchez also left early and required an IV in the locker room to deal with a heat-related illness. 

Sanchez isn't expected to be any worse for wear, but Kepler is expected to get an MRI to learn more about the quadriceps tightness he that knocked him out of the game. 

"It could go either way with Kep right now," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said when asked if Kepler could wind up on the injured list. "It's something he's been playing through for a little while now."

If Kepler misses time, it could open the door for Trevor Larnach or Kyle Garlick to get more outfield work, or force the Twins to bring up someone from Triple-A St. Paul. That's especially true since outfielder Gilberto Celestino has entered COVID-19 protocols, meaning he's out for an undetermined amount of time. 

It's worth noting that Twins top prospect Royce Lewis played left field (and had an outfield assist) for the St. Paul Saints Saturday night. Could Lewis be on his way back up to the big leagues if Kepler requires a stint on the IL?

The Twins face the Royals at 1:10 p.m. Sunday, with a good pitching matchup on tap as Sonny Gray goes for Minnesota against KC's Zack Greinke. 

