Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton launches mammoth homer in All-Star Game

The second of back-to-back homers with Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton.

Byron Buxton didn't make contact against Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara in his first All-Star at-bat, striking out on four pitches. But the Twins leading home run hitter took a high fastball from Dodgers righty Tony Gonsolin in his second at-bat and smashed it well beyond the left-field fence at Dodger Stadium. 

Buxton's bomb, which was estimated at 425 feet, put the American League ahead 3-2 in the fourth inning and was the second of back-to-back homers with New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton. 

"Just kind of went up there a little bit more aggressive. Stanton kind of gave me a boost up there," Buxton said moments after hitting the homer, on the FOX TV broadcast. 

Buxton is the fourth Twins player to homer in an All-Star Game, joining Brian Dozier (2015), Kirby Puckett (1993) and Harmon Killebrew (1961, 1965, 1971). 

Buxton leads the Twins and is fifth in the majors with 23 home runs at the All-Star break. 

