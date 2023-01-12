Twins caravan will stop in these 10 cities in late January

The Twins annual caravan will be held before and after TwinsFest.

The Minnesota Twins have announced the schedule for the annual caravan that features past and present players driving around Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Iowa to meet and talk with fans.

The caravan features three phases, with each phase caravanning different players and celebrities to multiple cities.

The first leg will see current players Ryan Jeffers and Caleb Thielbar, Twins Hall of Fame inductee Tony Oliva and his wife, Gordette, along with ex-Twins MVP Justin Morneau and TV announcer Dick Bremer.

They'll stop in Tulare and Brookings in eastern South Dakota on Jan. 24, followed by a private event Jan. 25 in Luverne (southwest MN) and a trip to Mankato that same day.

The second leg will also be Jan. 24-25 and features Twins players Jose Miranda and Nick Gordon, assistant coach Tommy Watkins and radio announcers Dan Gladden and Kris Atteberry.

On Jan. 24 that group will attend a private event in Minneapolis and then head to St. Cloud for a public gathering. On Jan. 25 they'll be in Fargo.

The third leg features Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, hitting coach David Popkins, pitcher Louie Varland, and broadcasters Corey Provus and LaTroy Hawkins, who also pitched for the Twins during his MLB career.

That group will be in Welch and Minneapolis on Jan. 29, Rochester on Jan. 30 and Mason City, Iowa on Jan. 31.

Tucked between the caravan dates is TwinsFest, which you can read all about right here.