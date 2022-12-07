Minnesota Twins make big move in inaugural MLB Draft Lottery
The first ever MLB Draft Lottery was held Tuesday night and it was a home run for the Minnesota Twins, who rocketed up the draft board by landing the fifth pick in the 2023 draft.
The Twins finished 78-84 last season, tied with the Red Sox for the 13th-worst record in the majors. That would normally be no-man's land in the lottery; bad enough to miss the playoffs, not bad enough to have a legit shot at winning a top pick.
Minnesota could've picked anywhere from 1-6 or 13-17, though there was a 71.9% chance they would stay put at No. 13. They had just a 1.7% chance of getting No. 5, and that not-even-two-in-100 shot was a swish.
Here were Minnesota's pick-by-pick odds in the lottery:
Read More
- 0.9%
- 1.0%
- 1.2%
- 1.4%
- 1.7%
- 2.0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0%
- 71.9%
- 18.7%
- 1.2%
- >0.0%
- >0.0%
- 0%
The 2023 MLB Draft will be held next July in Seattle as part of the All-Star festivities.
Related: Scott Boras suggests Twins are fishing with the big boys
Related: Report: Twins dined with Correa, Bogaerts and Rodon