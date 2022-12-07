Twins make big move in inaugural MLB Draft Lottery

The Twins hit on a less than 2% chance to pick fifth.

The first ever MLB Draft Lottery was held Tuesday night and it was a home run for the Minnesota Twins, who rocketed up the draft board by landing the fifth pick in the 2023 draft.

The Twins finished 78-84 last season, tied with the Red Sox for the 13th-worst record in the majors. That would normally be no-man's land in the lottery; bad enough to miss the playoffs, not bad enough to have a legit shot at winning a top pick.

Minnesota could've picked anywhere from 1-6 or 13-17, though there was a 71.9% chance they would stay put at No. 13. They had just a 1.7% chance of getting No. 5, and that not-even-two-in-100 shot was a swish.

Here were Minnesota's pick-by-pick odds in the lottery:

0.9% 1.0% 1.2% 1.4% 1.7% 2.0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 71.9% 18.7% 1.2% >0.0% >0.0% 0%

The 2023 MLB Draft will be held next July in Seattle as part of the All-Star festivities.

