Skip to main content

Minnesota Twins make big move in inaugural MLB Draft Lottery

The Twins hit on a less than 2% chance to pick fifth.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The first ever MLB Draft Lottery was held Tuesday night and it was a home run for the Minnesota Twins, who rocketed up the draft board by landing the fifth pick in the 2023 draft. 

The Twins finished 78-84 last season, tied with the Red Sox for the 13th-worst record in the majors. That would normally be no-man's land in the lottery; bad enough to miss the playoffs, not bad enough to have a legit shot at winning a top pick. 

Minnesota could've picked anywhere from 1-6 or 13-17, though there was a 71.9% chance they would stay put at No. 13. They had just a 1.7% chance of getting No. 5, and that not-even-two-in-100 shot was a swish. 

Here were Minnesota's pick-by-pick odds in the lottery: 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

  1. 0.9%
  2. 1.0%
  3. 1.2%
  4. 1.4%
  5. 1.7%
  6. 2.0%
  7. 0%
  8. 0%
  9. 0%
  10. 0%
  11. 0%
  12. 0%
  13. 71.9%
  14. 18.7%
  15. 1.2%
  16. >0.0%
  17. >0.0%
  18. 0%

The 2023 MLB Draft will be held next July in Seattle as part of the All-Star festivities. 

Related: Scott Boras suggests Twins are fishing with the big boys

Related: Report: Twins dined with Correa, Bogaerts and Rodon

Related Articles

MLB Draft
MN Twins

Twins make big move in inaugural MLB Draft Lottery

By Joe Nelson
Scott Boras
MN Twins

Scott Boras suggests Twins are fishing with the big boys

By Joe Nelson
Dak Prescott, Danielle Hunter
MN Vikings

What the NFC playoff picture looks like entering Week 14

By Joe Nelson
Ed Donatell
MN Vikings

Ed Donatell's defense is proving harmful to the health of Vikings fans

By Joe Nelson
Power Rankings Template Social
MN Vikings

Where we rate the Vikings in our Week 14 power rankings

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19563966
MN Vikings

In search of truth about the Vikings' point differential

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
Luis Arraez
MN Twins

Why it makes sense for the Twins to trade Luis Arraez

By Chris Schad
Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Moss praises Jefferson during appearance on 'ManningCast'

By Chris Schad