Twins pitchers Ryan, Gray set to return against Mariners

Sonny Gray and Joe Ryan will return to the mound this week as the Minnesota Twins finalized their pitching matchups for a three-game series with the Seattle Mariners.

After Chris Archer takes the ball against Chris Flexen in Monday night's opener, Ryan will make his return on Tuesday against Logan Gilbert.

Ryan has been out since May 25 after testing positive for COVID-19. The rookie right-hander has been stellar this season, posting a 5-2 record with a 2.28 ERA and 0.99 WHIP in eight starts.

The news gets better for the Twins as Gray makes his return on Wednesday night against Marco Gonzales.

Gray has posted a 4-1 record with a 2.41 ERA but is wrapping up his second stint on the injured list. The right-hander went on the list with a groin injury on April 16 and went 3-0 with a 1.65 ERA in five starts before injuring his pectoral muscle on May 29.

Getting two starters back in the lineup will be huge for the Twins as they continue to navigate injuries. Bailey Ober (groin) and Josh Winder (shoulder) remain on the injured list and their depth has been tested after Chris Paddack underwent Tommy John Surgery.