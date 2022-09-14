Pitch counts of starters in MLB's combined no-hitter history
The Twins came within two outs of completing a combined no-hitter with rookies Joe Ryan and Jovani Moran Tuesday night, but Moran got dinged up and what was so very close to being a 6-0, no-hit victory turned into a 6-3 win that will largely be forgotten with time.
Ryan was pulled after seven innings and 106 pitches, just four shy of his season high.
Had the Twins completed the combined no-hitter, it would've been the 19th in MLB history. Below is data on the starting pitcher of those combined no-hitters, when they were pulled and how many pitches they had thrown (if applicable).
What you'll find is that Christian Javier, Corbin Burnes, Zach Davies, Aaron Sanchez, Walker Buehler, Tylor Megill and Kent Mercker are the only starters of the 18 combined no-hitter games who weren't removed due to injury, ejection, control issues, the game going extra innings, or the pitcher making a season debut.
- 3 left due to injury
- 1 got ejected
- 3 issued between 5-10 walks
- 1 pitched 9 innings of a 10-inning game
- 1 was making his season debut
- 1 was an opener and relieved after 2 innings
- 1 was Vida Blue back in the day when pitch counts weren't provided
Joe Ryan, had the Twins finished the combined no-no, would've fit in with the likes of Javier and Burnes, where the manager pulled the starter due to pitch count. That of course ignites the intense debate of whether there is any accurate science to connect injury risk to pitch count, which is a deep dive for another day.
Astros 2, Yankees 0 -- June 25, 2022
Starter: Christian Javier – 7 innings, 115 pitches
Mets 3, Phillies 0 -- April 29, 2022
Starter: Tylor Megill – 5 innings, 88 pitches (4 shy of his pitch count high at the time)
Brewers 3, Indians 0 -- Sept 11, 2021
Starter: Corbin Burnes – 8 innings, 115 pitches
Cubs 4, Dodgers 0 -- June 24, 2021
Starter: Zach Davies – 6 innings, 94 pitches (has never thrown a complete game)
Astros 9, Mariners 0 -- Aug. 3, 2019
Starter: Aaron Sanchez – 6 innings, 92 pitches (first start after being traded)
Angels 13, Mariners 0 -- July 12, 2019
Starter: Taylor Cole – 2 innings (Felix Pena pitched last 7 innings on 81 pitches)
Dodgers 4, Padres 0 -- May 4, 2018
Starter: Walker Buehler – 6 innings, 93 pitches (third career start)
Phillies 7, Braves 0 -- Sept. 1, 2014
Starter: Cole Hamels – 5 innings, 108 pitches (he issued 5 walks)
Mariners 1, Dodgers 0 -- June 8, 2012
Starter: Kevin Millwood – 6 innings, 68 pitches (left with groin strain)
Astros 8, Yankees 0 -- June 11, 2003
Starter: Roy Oswalt – 1 inning (left with an injury)
Pirates 3, Astros 0 -- July 12, 1997
Starter: Francisco Cordova – 9 innings, 121 pitches (game went 10 innings)
Braves 1, Padres 0 -- Sept. 11, 1991
Starter: Kent Mercker – 6 innings, 82 pitches
Orioles 2, A’s 0 -- July 13, 1991
Starter: Bob Milacki – 6 innings (left after being hit by a line drive)
Angels 1, Mariners 0 -- April 11, 1990
Starter: Mark Langston – 7 innings, 99 pitches (season debut)
White Sox 2, A’s 1 -- July 28, 1976
Starter: Blue Moon Odom – 5 innings (he walked 9 batters)
A’s 5, Angels 0 -- Sept. 28, 1975
Starter: Vida Blue – 5 innings (pitch count unknown)
Orioles 1, Tigers 2 -- April 30, 1967
Starter: Steve Barber – 8.2 innings (walked 10, Orioles lost despite not allowing a hit)
Red Sox 4, Senators 0 -- June 23, 1917
Starter: Babe Ruth – ejected after leadoff walk and Ernie Shore pitched all 9 innings