Pitch counts of starters in MLB's combined no-hitter history

The Twins came within two outs of completing a combined no-hitter with rookies Joe Ryan and Jovani Moran Tuesday night, but Moran got dinged up and what was so very close to being a 6-0, no-hit victory turned into a 6-3 win that will largely be forgotten with time.

Ryan was pulled after seven innings and 106 pitches, just four shy of his season high.

Had the Twins completed the combined no-hitter, it would've been the 19th in MLB history. Below is data on the starting pitcher of those combined no-hitters, when they were pulled and how many pitches they had thrown (if applicable).

What you'll find is that Christian Javier, Corbin Burnes, Zach Davies, Aaron Sanchez, Walker Buehler, Tylor Megill and Kent Mercker are the only starters of the 18 combined no-hitter games who weren't removed due to injury, ejection, control issues, the game going extra innings, or the pitcher making a season debut.

3 left due to injury

1 got ejected

3 issued between 5-10 walks

1 pitched 9 innings of a 10-inning game

1 was making his season debut

1 was an opener and relieved after 2 innings

1 was Vida Blue back in the day when pitch counts weren't provided

Joe Ryan, had the Twins finished the combined no-no, would've fit in with the likes of Javier and Burnes, where the manager pulled the starter due to pitch count. That of course ignites the intense debate of whether there is any accurate science to connect injury risk to pitch count, which is a deep dive for another day.

Astros 2, Yankees 0 -- June 25, 2022

Starter: Christian Javier – 7 innings, 115 pitches

Mets 3, Phillies 0 -- April 29, 2022

Starter: Tylor Megill – 5 innings, 88 pitches (4 shy of his pitch count high at the time)

Brewers 3, Indians 0 -- Sept 11, 2021

Starter: Corbin Burnes – 8 innings, 115 pitches

Cubs 4, Dodgers 0 -- June 24, 2021

Starter: Zach Davies – 6 innings, 94 pitches (has never thrown a complete game)

Astros 9, Mariners 0 -- Aug. 3, 2019

Starter: Aaron Sanchez – 6 innings, 92 pitches (first start after being traded)

Angels 13, Mariners 0 -- July 12, 2019

Starter: Taylor Cole – 2 innings (Felix Pena pitched last 7 innings on 81 pitches)

Dodgers 4, Padres 0 -- May 4, 2018

Starter: Walker Buehler – 6 innings, 93 pitches (third career start)

Phillies 7, Braves 0 -- Sept. 1, 2014

Starter: Cole Hamels – 5 innings, 108 pitches (he issued 5 walks)

Mariners 1, Dodgers 0 -- June 8, 2012

Starter: Kevin Millwood – 6 innings, 68 pitches (left with groin strain)

Astros 8, Yankees 0 -- June 11, 2003

Starter: Roy Oswalt – 1 inning (left with an injury)

Pirates 3, Astros 0 -- July 12, 1997

Starter: Francisco Cordova – 9 innings, 121 pitches (game went 10 innings)

Braves 1, Padres 0 -- Sept. 11, 1991

Starter: Kent Mercker – 6 innings, 82 pitches

Orioles 2, A’s 0 -- July 13, 1991

Starter: Bob Milacki – 6 innings (left after being hit by a line drive)

Angels 1, Mariners 0 -- April 11, 1990

Starter: Mark Langston – 7 innings, 99 pitches (season debut)

White Sox 2, A’s 1 -- July 28, 1976

Starter: Blue Moon Odom – 5 innings (he walked 9 batters)

A’s 5, Angels 0 -- Sept. 28, 1975

Starter: Vida Blue – 5 innings (pitch count unknown)

Orioles 1, Tigers 2 -- April 30, 1967

Starter: Steve Barber – 8.2 innings (walked 10, Orioles lost despite not allowing a hit)

Red Sox 4, Senators 0 -- June 23, 1917

Starter: Babe Ruth – ejected after leadoff walk and Ernie Shore pitched all 9 innings