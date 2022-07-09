Rangers score 6 runs in the 5th, Twins drop opener in Texas

The Minnesota Twins got off to a fast start on Friday night, but the Texas Rangers used a six-run fifth inning to win the opener of a three-game series 6-5.

Carlos Correa got the Twins on the board early, smacking a two-run homer off Jonathan Gray in the first inning. After Max Kepler delivered one of his three hits on the night to make it a 3-0 game, Byron Buxton made sure the lead held up with a tremendous catch in center field.

While Buxton's catch was spectacular, it foreshadowed difficulties for Sonny Gray. The Rangers made solid contact off the right-hander early but couldn't find any open space until the fifth inning.

After loading the bases, Mitch Garver was hit by a pitch and Leody Taveras chipped into the lead with a sacrifice fly. The Rangers tied the game on an RBI single from Josh Smith before Corey Seager hit a three-run homer off Caleb Thielbar to give Texas the lead.

Down 6-3, Ryan Jeffers hit a two-run homer to make things interesting but the Twins couldn't come up with any more offense in a disappointing loss.

The Twins will look to even the series on Saturday when Devin Smeltzer goes up against Martin Perez.