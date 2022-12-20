Skip to main content
Report: Carlos Correa's Giants unveiling delayed due to issue in physical

Report: Carlos Correa's Giants unveiling delayed due to issue in physical

The shortstop's 13-year, $350 million deal is predicated upon a successful medical.

© Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

The shortstop's 13-year, $350 million deal is predicated upon a successful medical.

Carlos Correa's unveiling as a San Francisco Giant was delayed on Tuesday, and it's being reported that an issue in his medical is the reason why.

The Giants were set to hold a news conference confirming Correa's signing Tuesday, but postponed it about three hours before it was due to start.

The Associated Press, citing two sources with "direct knowledge" of the situation, reports that a "medical concern" arose during his medical.

It's not clear at this time what this issue is, nor have the Giants confirmed any such issue.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

San Francisco Chronicle beat writer for the Giants Susan Slusser says that while she's not aware what the issue is, she has been able to confirm it doesn't relate to his back, which has hampered Correa multiple times over his major league career.

The 13-year, $350 million deal Correa agreed with the Giants is contingent upon a successful physical. 

Correa chose the Giants over the Minnesota Twins, where he spent the last season, and who offered him a 10-year, $285 million contract to stay.

His first and only year at the Twins saw him hit 22 home runs and 64 RBI. He initially signed a three-year, $105.3 million contract to join the Twins last March, but the contract came with an opt-out after a year, which he chose to exercise.

Related Articles

Carlos Correa
MN Twins

Report: Carlos Correa's Giants unveiling delayed due to issue in physical

By Bring Me The Sports
© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
MN United

5 things that stand out on the 2023 Minnesota United schedule

By Jonathan Harrison
Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

KAT not close to returning, still out a 'multitude of weeks'

By Joe Nelson
Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Why Matthew Coller thinks the Vikings will extend Kirk Cousins

By Joe Nelson
Josh Rosen
MN Vikings

Vikings sign former top-10 pick Josh Rosen to practice squad

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19374428
MN Vikings

How much should the Vikings play starters over the next 3 games?

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
USATSI_19655096
MN Timberwolves

Doncic, Kidd ejected as Wolves dominate Mavericks

By Jonathan Harrison
USATSI_19640459
MN Vikings

O'Connell: Big hits on Jefferson 'don't just seem to be by accident'

By Jonathan Harrison