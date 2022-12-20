Report: Carlos Correa's Giants unveiling delayed due to issue in physical

Carlos Correa's unveiling as a San Francisco Giant was delayed on Tuesday, and it's being reported that an issue in his medical is the reason why.

The Giants were set to hold a news conference confirming Correa's signing Tuesday, but postponed it about three hours before it was due to start.

The Associated Press, citing two sources with "direct knowledge" of the situation, reports that a "medical concern" arose during his medical.

It's not clear at this time what this issue is, nor have the Giants confirmed any such issue.

San Francisco Chronicle beat writer for the Giants Susan Slusser says that while she's not aware what the issue is, she has been able to confirm it doesn't relate to his back, which has hampered Correa multiple times over his major league career.

The 13-year, $350 million deal Correa agreed with the Giants is contingent upon a successful physical.

Correa chose the Giants over the Minnesota Twins, where he spent the last season, and who offered him a 10-year, $285 million contract to stay.

His first and only year at the Twins saw him hit 22 home runs and 64 RBI. He initially signed a three-year, $105.3 million contract to join the Twins last March, but the contract came with an opt-out after a year, which he chose to exercise.