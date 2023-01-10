Skip to main content
Report: Talks between Twins, Carlos Correa 'accelerating'

The roller coaster ride isn't over yet, apparently.

The Minnesota Twins are reportedly not out of the Carlos Correa sweepstakes and talks have begun to "accelerate" as his deal with the New York Mets remains "in limbo," according to Dan Hayes and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic

Citing two Twins sources and a separate major league source, Hayes and Rosenthal say talks between the Twins and the All-Star shortstop have begun to pick up as the Mets have tried to modify contract language on a 12-year, $315 million agreement over concerns about his surgically-repaired right ankle.

Correa opted out of a three-year, $105.3 million contract at the end of last season but his free agency hasn't gone as smoothly as hoped. The 28-year-old initially agreed to a 13-year, $350 million contract with the San Francisco Giants but that contract fell apart over a reported disagreement about his physical exam and ankle that was repaired following an injury in 2014. 

The big question here is if Correa's agent, Scott Boras, is using the Twins as a way to speed up a deal with the Mets. One way or another, it's been a wild 72 hours in the Correa rumor mill. 

Last Friday, MLB Network's Jim Bowden said the Twins have a "strong possibility" to pluck Correa from the Mets, only to go on MLB Network Radio on Sunday saying Correa to the Mets sounded like a done deal. 

"I am being told from a friend that's very close to Carlos Correa that he will be a New York Met," Bowden said Sunday. "They're finishing up the language right now and this thing is going to get done."

The latest report from Hayes and Rosenthal has changed the dynamic once again.

