Report: Twins among 'most aggressive' teams in pitching market

The Minnesota Twins will be looking for pitching ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline, but according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, they won't be alone in their division.

Feinsand believes that the Twins, Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox are the most aggressive teams in the pitching market and a rival executive believes that all three teams in the AL Central race think "they have a shot and are trying to get better."

The Twins enter Friday night's opener with the San Diego Padres with a two-game lead over the Guardians and a three-game lead over the White Sox, but will need to add pitching if they want to be a true contender.

One potential name that Feinsand is hearing ahead of the deadline is Los Angeles Angels right-hander Noah Syndergaard.

Syndergaard signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels last season and has gone 5-8 with a 3.83 ERA. Although he doesn't have the velocity that he had at the beginning of his career, Syndergaard could be a solid addition to any staff.

Feinsand also lists the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies as potential suitors.

Earlier this week, SKOR North's Darren Wolfson reported two starters the Twins could be targeting: Tyler Mahle of the Reds and Miami's Pablo Lopez.