Skip to main content
Report: Twins among 'most aggressive' teams in pitching market

Report: Twins among 'most aggressive' teams in pitching market

The American League Central is having a literal arms race ahead of the trade deadline.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The American League Central is having a literal arms race ahead of the trade deadline.

The Minnesota Twins will be looking for pitching ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline, but according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, they won't be alone in their division.

Feinsand believes that the Twins, Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox are the most aggressive teams in the pitching market and a rival executive believes that all three teams in the AL Central race think "they have a shot and are trying to get better."

The Twins enter Friday night's opener with the San Diego Padres with a two-game lead over the Guardians and a three-game lead over the White Sox, but will need to add pitching if they want to be a true contender.

One potential name that Feinsand is hearing ahead of the deadline is Los Angeles Angels right-hander Noah Syndergaard.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Syndergaard signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels last season and has gone 5-8 with a 3.83 ERA. Although he doesn't have the velocity that he had at the beginning of his career, Syndergaard could be a solid addition to any staff.

Feinsand also lists the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies as potential suitors. 

Earlier this week, SKOR North's Darren Wolfson reported two starters the Twins could be targeting: Tyler Mahle of the Reds and Miami's Pablo Lopez. 

Related Articles

Noah Syndergaard
MN Twins

Report: Twins among 'most aggressive' teams in pitching market

By Chris Schad21 seconds ago
Brad Peacock
MN Twins

Twins sign veteran Brad Peacock to a minor league deal

By Chris Schad1 hour ago
Screen Shot 2022-07-29 at 12.52.09 PM
MN Gophers

Gophers get commitment from 'vastly underrated' Cameron Christie

By Joe Nelson2 hours ago
USATSI_17927198_168397563_lowres
MN Timberwolves

Report: Timberwolves sign forward Eric Paschall

By Joe Nelson3 hours ago
Jefferson
MN Vikings

For Justin Jefferson, the next hurdle is doing it again

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider7 hours ago
Aerial Powers
MN Lynx

Lynx's fast start beats Dream, keeps playoff hopes alive

By Chris Schad19 hours ago
Max Meyer
MN Gophers

Elbow injury ends ex-Gopher Max Meyer's rookie season

By Tommy WiitaJul 28, 2022 12:28 PM EDT
USATSI_18749610_168397563_lowres
MN Twins

What's the latest on the Twins' options ahead of the trade deadline?

By Chris SchadJul 28, 2022 9:10 AM EDT