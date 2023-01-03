Skip to main content
Report: Twins 'expressed interest' in Michael Wacha

Wacha posted a 3.32 ERA with the Red Sox in 2022.
© Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Twins are reportedly interested in right-handed starting pitcher Michael Wacha. 

The 31-year-old posted a 3.32 ERA in 23 starts with the Red Sox in 2022. He struck out 104 batters in 127.1 innings and walked only 31 batters for a strong 1.12 WHIP. 

But here's the thing. The report of the Twins' interest in Wacha comes from Dan Hayes and Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic. 

"Sources indicated last month the Twins have expressed interest in free agent Michael Wacha," wrote Hayes, with Gleeman adding that "Wacha is definitely right up the Twins’ alley if they find themselves with an open spot in the rotation."

Right now, the 2023 starting rotation isn't set in stone but if no more moves are made it would likely feature Sonny Gray, Tyler Mahle, Joe Ryan, Kenta Maeda and Bailey Ober. All of them have upside but all of them with the exception of Ryan come with injury concerns. 

All of the ace-caliber starting pitchers have been signed, so the Twins are left to much on scraps unless they trade for a higher-end starter. 

