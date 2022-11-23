Report: Twins offering Correa multiple contract lengths, values

Skip to main content
Report: Twins offering Carlos Correa multiple contract lengths, values

Deals ranging from 6-10 years with different annual average values.
© Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins want Carlos Correa and they're reportedly getting creative in their offers to the 29-year-old superstar shortstop.

La Velle E. Neal III, the longtime Twins beat writer turned columnist at the Star Tribune, said on the Chin Music podcast that Minnesota is offering Correa contracts with different lengths and average annual values (AAV).

"They're offering him different deals to see what he'd like. There's like ten years at a certain AAV, I think eight years at another certain AAV and then a six-year deal, which of course would have the highest AAV, which would be over $30 million a year," Neal said.

But Neal believes Correa's agent, Scott Boras, will drag the bidding war for Correa into February or March. That doesn't gel with the Nov. 14 report from Darren Wolfson, who said the Twins want an answer as soon as possible.

"They are going to make him a very nice offer. In fact, I was told this week that they are pushing for closure sooner rather than later," Wolfson said on the Mackey & Judd show. "They are going to make the richest offer in team history."

The $35.1 million Correa made this past season with the Twins is the richest single-season deal in Twins history, while Joe Mauer's eight-year, $184 million contract signed in 2010 is the largest overall contract in team history.

Wolfson estimated that it'll take 7-9 years and $265-$300 million to land Correa. 

If the Twins whiff, free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts could enter the chat.

"I was told that Bogaerts would be the backup plan if they can't get Correa," Neal said.

If the Twins swing and miss on both...well, there's always Kyle Farmer. 

