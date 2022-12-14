Skip to main content

Reports: Carlos Correa signs with the Giants for $350M

A massive blow for the Twins.

Carlos Correa will not re-sign with the Minnesota Twins as ESPN’s Jeff Passan and The Athletic's Mark Feinsand say he and the San Francisco Giants have agreed to a 13-year, $350 million contract. 

Correa opted out of his three-year, $105.3 million contract after one year with the Twins, after hitting .291/.366/.467 with 22 home runs and 64 RBI in 136 games. Despite Correa's success on the field, the Twins stumbled down the stretch and finished third in the American League Central.

The Twins entered the offseason with Correa as their top priority and MLB Network's Jon Heyman reports that the Twins made an offer of 10 years and $285 million to keep the former No. 1 overall pick in Minnesota. Correa took the extra three years and $45 million, however, leaving the Twins' offseason in limbo.

The Twins' only major move this offseason is signing catcher Christian Vazquez to a three-year, $30 million contract, but they had earlier discussions with Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson. Bally Sports reports the Twins are among the teams in the mix for his signature and Heyman reports that Swanson is their top priority.

The Twins also have former No. 1 draft pick Royce Lewis to return from injury. He started promisingly last season only to suffer another ACL injury.

