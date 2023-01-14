Reports: Twins sign Paddack to extension, agree to deals with 6 others

The Minnesota Twins were busy on Friday as multiple reports say they signed injured starting pitcher Chris Paddack to a three-year deal while also avoiding arbitration with one-year agreements with four other pitchers.

According to Dan Hayes of The Athletic, Paddack's deal is worth $12.5 million. He's expected to miss the bulk of the 2023 season as he rehabs his way back from Tommy John surgery. The Twins acquired Paddack just before the start of the 2022 season in the trade that sent left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers to the Padres.

The Twins also reportedly avoided arbitration by agreeing to one-year deals with five pitchers – Tyler Mahle, Jorge Lopez, Emilio Pagan, Caleb Thielbar and Jorge Alcala – and shortstop Kyle Farmer.

Pagan finished the season tied third in all of Major League Baseball for blown saves, with seven. If Pagan can avoid the blowup appearances in 2023, he could be good based on his 12 strikeouts per nine innings in 2022.

Alcala was shut down in August after elbow inflammation landed him on the injured list five times throughout 2022. The Twins brought Mahle in at the trade deadline from the Reds and he lasted just 16.1 innings in four starts before injuries ended his season.

Pending possible trades, Mahle figures to be in the starting rotation next season.

Thielbar is set to come back for his age-36 season after finishing 2022 with 4-3 record and a 3.49 ERA.

