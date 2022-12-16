Skip to main content
Reports: Twins sign strikeout-prone slugger Joey Gallo

Gallo went down swinging or looking in nearly 40% of his plate appearances last season.
© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The newest member of the Minnesota Twins is Joey Gallo, according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan, who says the two sides have agreed to a one-year deal. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com says the Twins will pay Gallo $11 million. 

Gallo has as much power in his bat as anyone in baseball, but making contact has been an issue. The 29-year-old hit for a .160 average last season with the Yankees and Dodgers and he struck out in 39.7% of his plate appearances.

Gallo was terrible last season. No denying it. He hit .160/.280/.357 with 19 homers and 47 RBI. His 19 homers accounted for 33.3% of his 57 hits in 410 plate appearances. He started the season with the Yankees before being traded to the Dodgers. 

  • Gallo with Yankees: .159/.282/.339 with 12 homers, 24 RBI
  • Gallo with Dodgers: .162/.277/.393 with 7 homers, 23 RBI
In 2021, Gallo his just .199 but boasted an .808 OPS thanks to 38 homers and an MLB-leading 111 walks. He also led the majors with 213 strikeouts. 

When he's at his best he's usually hitting around .200 but hitting 30-40 homers and playing good defense. Gallo has two Gold Gloves as an outfielder in his career, both with the Texas Rangers in the COVID-shortened 2020 season and again in 2021. 

