Skip to main content
Reports: Twins trade Luis Arraez to Marlins for Pablo Lopez

Reports: Twins trade Luis Arraez to Marlins for Pablo Lopez

The AL batting champ is headed to the Marlins.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The AL batting champ is headed to the Marlins.

The Minnesota Twins have reportedly traded the reigning American League batting champion Luis Arraez to the Maimi Marlins for right-handed starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and two prospects.

The stunning news comes from numerous sources. Craig Mish, who covers the Marlins as a beat reporter, says one of the prospects is shortstop Jose Salas, who is rated the No. 93 prospect in all of baseball in the latest Baseball Prospectus rankings. 

Salas, 19, was the No. 5 prospect in the Marlins' organization, per MLB Pipeline. 

Earlier this week, The Athletic's Dan Hayes reported that Twins would be willing to part with Arraez if they received controllable young pitching in return. Arraez is under team control through 2025.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Lopez, 26, was 10-10 last season with a 3.75 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 180 innings. He is under team control for two more seasons. He made 32 starts last season and has a 3.94 ERA in 510 career innings at the MLB level. 

Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez

The second prospect headed to the Twins is outfielder Byron Chourio, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. He's 17 years old and hit .344 in the Dominican Summer League last year, according to Baseball Reference. 

Related Articles

Luis Arraez
MN Twins

Reports: Twins trade Luis Arraez to Marlins for Pablo Lopez

By Joe Nelson
Ed Donatell
MN Vikings

Ed Donatell, players vs. scheme and who's to blame for Vikings' defense

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

KAT reveals on Twitch stream he suffered more serious calf strain

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19808429_168397563_lowres
MN Wild

Minnesota Wild news site among the victims of Vox, SB Nation cuts

By Joe Nelson
Emmanuel Rodriguez
MN Twins

4 Twins land in Baseball Prospectus' top 101 prospects

By Joe Nelson
Akayleb Evans
MN Vikings

Vikings' Akayleb Evans says he's been battling 'mental demons'

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19820773_168397563_lowres
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves show some guts in comeback win over Raptors

By Joe Nelson
Screen Shot 2023-01-19 at 8.45.16 PM
MN Wild

Scary play as Wild's Duhaime is checked head-first into boards

By Joe Nelson