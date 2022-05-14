Lewis's grand slam caps 9-run inning, Twins take opener vs. Guardians

Skip to main content
Royce Lewis grand slam caps 9-run inning, Twins take opener vs. Guardians

Lewis's first career home run was the highlight of a 12-8 victory.

Royce Lewis smashed a grand slam as part of a nine-run fifth inning as the Minnesota Twins took the opener of a three-game series with the Cleveland Guardians 12-8 on Friday night.

The Twins entered the fifth tied at 2 but the floodgates opened after Max Kepler's RBI single gave Minnesota a 4-2 lead. Gary Sanchez hit a three-run homer to break the game open before the bases were loaded for Lewis.

After just missing his first career home run on a double earlier in the inning, Lewis left no doubt this time, crushing a Bryan Shaw cutter into the left field bleachers to give the Twins an 11-2 lead.

With Byron Buxton and Jorge Polanco hitting home runs in the first inning, the Twins quadrupled the three runs they scored during their three-game series with the Houston Astros earlier this week.

The outburst would be needed with another shaky performance on the mound. Sonny Gray and Griffin Jax combined for seven walks on the evening and Emilio Pagan served up a two-run homer to Andres Gimenez in the ninth but the Twins did enough to come away with the victory.

The Twins will look to pick up another victory on Saturday night when they take on former AL Cy Young Award Winner Shane Bieber.

