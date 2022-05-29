Royce Lewis leaves game after crashing into wall

Royce Lewis made a highlight-reel catch in his center field debut for the Minnesota Twins but it came at a cost as he left the game with right knee soreness.

Lewis's moment came in the top of the third inning on a fly ball off the bat of Emmanuel Rivera. After tracking the ball down like he had played center field his entire career, Lewis leaped and made the catch while crashing into the wall.

Lewis was down momentarily but stayed in the game through the end of the inning. When he returned to the dugout, he left with head trainer Michael Salazar to be examined and was replaced by Nick Gordon in the top of the fourth.

The Twins recalled Lewis on Sunday morning with the intent of using him in a utility role. In addition to his natural shortstop position, he played third base and outfield in his second tour with the St. Paul Saints and even mentioned his excitement to make plays at the wall prior to Sunday's game.

The injury also brings concern as it comes in the same knee where Lewis tore his ACL last February. After missing the entire 2021 season, Lewis was dominant both with Twins this season hitting .300 with two homers, and 5 RBI.