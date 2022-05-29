Skip to main content
Royce Lewis likely heading to IL after leaving Sunday's game

Lewis left Sunday's game with right knee soreness after colliding with the center field wall.

According to Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, Royce Lewis will likely be heading to the injured list after leaving Sunday's game against the Royals with right knee soreness.

Baldelli told reporters that Lewis received an MRI after colliding with the center field wall on a catch in the third inning. Although was walking around the clubhouse after the win over the Royals, Baldelli admitted that he probably wouldn't be able to avoid a trip to the injured list.

"We're looking at something that looks like an IL [situation] in one way, shape or form," Baldelli said. "It's probably not something where he's going to be out there playing within a day or two."

While the Twins could carry Lewis on the bench as he recovers from his injury, the current roster situation could force their hand as Max Kepler left Saturday's game with leg tightness.

The Twins' schedule could also play a role in the decision. Minnesota will play a doubleheader with the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday before traveling for a weekend series with the Toronto Blue Jays. Due to Canada's vaccination mandates for COVID-19, unvaccinated players are not allowed to compete, which could leave Minnesota even more shorthanded.

"It's really hard to have players on the roster that can not play on Tuesday," Baldelli admitted. "That's a very difficult thing for us right now and for all teams that are dealing with this type of schedule."

While a trip to the IL would be disappointing for Lewis, it may have some benefits. The Twins went 7-3 in Lewis's most recent trip to the minors and having him rest for the next 10 days could allow him to be fully healthy when he returns to the field.

