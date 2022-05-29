Lewis, Gray leave early in Twins' win over Royals

The Minnesota Twins earned a 7-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday afternoon but it was overshadowed by a pair of injuries to Sonny Gray and Royce Lewis.

Lewis's injury was a buzzkill for Twins fans after he was called up prior to Sunday's game. Making his debut in center field, Lewis made a leaping catch in the third inning but crashed hard into the wall.

After staying in the game for the remainder of the inning, he was replaced by Nick Gordon and was diagnosed with right knee soreness -- the same knee in which Lewis tore his ACL in February 2021.

The Twins took another hit in the seventh inning when Sonny Gray left the game with right pectoral soreness. Gray was in the middle of his second straight dominant start, allowing one run over six innings with two hits, no walks and four strikeouts.

Despite the injury woes, the Twins' reserves stepped up to earn the victory. Gordon hit a home run and a double in relief of Lewis and Trevor Larnach came within a triple of the cycle with a 3-for-4 day at the plate.

With Gio Urshela hitting a three-run homer to put an exclamation point on his own 3-for-4 performance, the Twins ended their seven-game homestand on a high note.

After their win over the Royals, the Twins will open a seven-game road trip with a Memorial Day matinee against the Detroit Tigers.