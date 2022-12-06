Scott Boras suggests Twins are fishing with the big boys

Minnesota is the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but the Twins are apparently fishing in the ocean. That's the analogy super agent Scott Boras used on MLB Network Radio.

Boras, who represents shortstop Carlos Correa and dozens of other star players, spoke highly of the Twins during his Tuesday radio hit. Of course, his No. 1 job is get his clients as much money as possible, so talking up a team and its ownership is a talent Boras has perfected in his decades negotiating mega contracts.

"For me, I don't go by mid-market. I go by owners and their owner's in the top 10 of wealth. They have capacity. Minnesota is the Land of 10,000 Lakes and right now they're fishing in the ocean," said Boras.

There's no doubt Twins ownership is flush with cash. But the Pohlad family, which has owned the team since 1984, is rarely among baseball's biggest spenders. Maybe Jim Pohlad passing the baton to Joe Pohlad, his 40-year-old nephew who was named executive chair of the team last month, will prompt a swim in the vault like Scrooge McDuck, but that's yet to be seen.

The Twins have also never threatened reaching luxury tax territory, but teams need to spend $233 million in 2023 to reach that threshold. As Ken Rosenthal wrote Monday, this could be an offseason splurge for the ages, even for teams not known to be big spenders.

What's interesting is that the Twins, according to Dan Hayes of The Athletic, dined with Correa, Carlos Rodon and Xander Bogaerts – possibly together at the same time – last weekend. All three are represented by Boras, so of course Boras wasn't done raving about the the Twins and how they need veteran leaders to help guide their roster of young talent.

"Remember, part of Minnesota's interest and need is that they have close to eight prospects that on many teams would be their No. 1 prospect: Austin Martin, Royce Lewis, they've got [Ryan] Jeffers, they have [Jose] Miranda, they have Alex Kirilloff. They have this abundance of top-10, top-15 draft pick talent. They just added Brooks Lee," said Boras.

"You're talking about a club that really is in a position, talent-wise, that few, maybe Baltimore, a few other clubs, are in that position to have that kind of youth and elite young players. So having a veteran like that to grow them, in addition to what Carlos [Correa] does on the field, he provides that leadership off."

It's obvious the Twins want Correa and it'll take fishing in the ocean to get him. If they do get him, will they have reached their limit or will they keep fishing?