Slump continues as Twins lose on late home run by Tigers

The Minnesota Twins ended a 22-inning scoreless streak but didn't scrape enough runs across the plate to avoid a seventh loss in their last nine games, falling 3-2 to the Tigers in Detroit Thursday afternoon.

Minnesota led 2-1 until Emilio Pagan served up a two-run home run to Daz Cameron in the bottom of the eighth, giving the Tigers a 3-2 lead. Detroit won four of five games in the series.

RBI doubles by Gio Urshela and Nick Gordon in the third and fourth innings was all Minnesota was able to muster. They've scored just two runs in the past three games (27 innings) and are now on their way to Toronto where they will face three good starting pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi, Jose Berrios and Kevin Gausman.

Before Pagan's eighth-inning issues, Chris Archer gave the Twins five innings of one-run ball and Jhoan Duran pitched two perfect innings in relief.

The loss drops the Twins to 30-23 this season, though they still own a 4.5-game lead in the AL Central. Minnesota now heads to Toronto for three before starting a homestand against the Yankees and Rays next week.

