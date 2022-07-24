Skip to main content
Sonny Gray dominates Tigers, Twins sweep weekend series

Sonny Gray dominates Tigers, Twins sweep weekend series

The right-hander received plenty of support in an 9-1 victory on Sunday afternoon.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

The right-hander received plenty of support in an 9-1 victory on Sunday afternoon.

Sonny Gray had a dominant start to the second half and a three-hit day from Jose Miranda led the Minnesota Twins to a 9-1 victory and a two-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers on Sunday afternoon.

Gray struggled in his two starts prior to the All-Star break, but got back on track against the Tigers. The right-hander shut down the Detroit lineup allowing just one run on two hits and a walk while striking out seven batters over six innings.

While Gray kept the Tigers quiet, the Twins bats brought the noise scoring three runs in the top of the first inning.  Miranda highlighted the Twins' afternoon at the plate, going 3-for-4 with 2 RBI and Gio Urshela also went 2-for-5 including an RBI double as part of a three-run seventh inning.

Jorge Polanco also had a multi-hit afternoon and Alex Kirilloff extended his hitting streak to nine games to lead the Twins to their second straight victory coming out of the break.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With the Cleveland Guardians' loss to the Chicago White Sox, the Twins expanded their lead in the American League Central to three games and will open another two-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night. 

Related Articles

Sonny Gray
MN Twins

Sonny Gray dominates Tigers, Twins sweep weekend series

By Chris Schad1 minute ago
Miguel Sano
MN Twins

What's next for the Twins and Miguel Sano?

By Chris Schad2 hours ago
Carlos Correa
MN Twins

Correa, Arraez bring All-Star form in Twins' rout over Tigers

By Chris Schad19 hours ago
Dick Bremer
MN Twins

Where is Dick Bremer and who is calling the Twins game in his place?

By Chris Schad20 hours ago
Byron Buxton
MN Twins

Byron Buxton receives platelet-rich plasma injection in knee

By Chris Schad20 hours ago
USATSI_18600867_168397563_lowres
MN Lynx

Lynx have uphill battle to secure 12th straight playoff appearance

By Chris SchadJul 23, 2022 4:24 PM EDT
USATSI_18514238_168397563_lowres
MN Twins

What do the Twins need ahead of the trade deadline?

By Chris SchadJul 23, 2022 4:15 PM EDT
Cheryl Reeve
MN Lynx

Lynx give away another game in the WNBA playoff chase

By Chris SchadJul 22, 2022 9:59 PM EDT