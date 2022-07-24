Sonny Gray dominates Tigers, Twins sweep weekend series

Sonny Gray had a dominant start to the second half and a three-hit day from Jose Miranda led the Minnesota Twins to a 9-1 victory and a two-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers on Sunday afternoon.

Gray struggled in his two starts prior to the All-Star break, but got back on track against the Tigers. The right-hander shut down the Detroit lineup allowing just one run on two hits and a walk while striking out seven batters over six innings.

While Gray kept the Tigers quiet, the Twins bats brought the noise scoring three runs in the top of the first inning. Miranda highlighted the Twins' afternoon at the plate, going 3-for-4 with 2 RBI and Gio Urshela also went 2-for-5 including an RBI double as part of a three-run seventh inning.

Jorge Polanco also had a multi-hit afternoon and Alex Kirilloff extended his hitting streak to nine games to lead the Twins to their second straight victory coming out of the break.

With the Cleveland Guardians' loss to the Chicago White Sox, the Twins expanded their lead in the American League Central to three games and will open another two-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.