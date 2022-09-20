Skip to main content
Sonny Gray lands on the injured list for 3rd time with Twins

Gray also hit the injured list in June and April.
© Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

For the third time this season the Minnesota Twins have placed right-handed starting pitcher Sonny Gray on the injured list. 

Gray left his last start after throwing 44 pitches in two innings Monday against the Cleveland Guardians. The Twins diagnosed nosed him with hamstring tightness, but that has now been downgraded to a strained hamstring. 

Now on the 15-day injured list, it's possible that Gray misses the rest of the season. In fact, it's probably more likely than not that his season is over considering the Twins are all but mathematically eliminated from playoff contention and there are only 15 days left in the season. 

Gray already has two stints on the injured list due to a pectoral strain in June and a hamstring injury in April. He's failed to pitch more than 150 innings in all but two seasons since 2016 due to injuries.

If his season is over, Gray will finish 8-5 with a 3.08 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 119.2 innings. Gray, who lobbied to pitch deeper into games, pitched more than five innings in just eight of his 24 starts. 

Trevor McGill (RHP) has been recalled to take Gray's spot on the roster. 

Sonny Gray lands on the injured list for 3rd time with Twins

By Joe Nelson

