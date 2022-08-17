Gray's 10 K's, Ushela's 4 hits fuel Twins' blowout over Royals

Sonny Gray turned in a dominant performance on Tuesday night, striking out 10 batters to lead the Minnesota Twins to a 9-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Gray got off to a fast start on the mound, picking up six of his strikeouts in the first three innings. He finished the night allowing just three hits over six shutout innings which set the tone for Minnesota.

The Twins lineup responded with some run support, scoring a pair of runs in the second inning. With Minnesota in front, Gilberto Celestino added to the lead in the third inning by smacking his second home run of the year.

Celestino's bomb was the precursor to a balanced night for the Twins. Gio Urshela went 4-for-5 at the plate with two RBI while Jose Miranda and Luis Arraez each collected three hits. In all, seven different players drove in runs for the Twins as they scored three runs each in the seventh and eighth innings to put the game out of reach.

The win was a big one in the American League Central standings as the Cleveland Guardians lost to the Detroit Tigers 4-3 on Tuesday night, leaving the Twins one game back of the division lead.

Minnesota will look to pick up the sweep over the Royals on Wednesday afternoon as they send Tyler Mahle to the mound against Daniel Lynch.