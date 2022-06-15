Gray's return, late hits propel Twins over Seattle

Skip to main content
Gray looked sharp in his return from the injured list in a 5-0 win over the Mariners.

Sonny Gray was tremendous in his return from the injured list and clutch hits from Ryan Jeffers, Carlos Correa and Luis Arraez helped the Minnesota Twins earn a 5-0 win over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday afternoon.

Gray was making his return after missing the past couple of weeks with a strained pectoral muscle. The right-hander looked sharp, allowing just three hits and striking out three batters over five shutout innings.

While Gray delivered a solid performance, so did Mariners starter Marco Gonzalez. After taking a shutout into the seventh inning, Gonzalez talked his way into staying in the game to face Jose Miranda with one out and men on first and second.

Miranda grounded to short but was able to beat the double play to keep the inning alive, which allowed Jeffers to put the Twins on the board with an RBI single.

The run was the first for the Twins in the past 17 innings and allowed Minnesota to break the game open in the eighth. Correa delivered an RBI double before Arraez drove in a pair with a two-out single to give the Twins a 4-0 lead and pave their way to a series victory.

After an off day on Thursday, the Twins will travel to Arizona to begin a three-game series on Friday with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

