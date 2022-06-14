Surge, slump, surge: Byron Buxton on his latest hot streak

Byron Buxton was the catalyst for the Twins' 3-2 win over the Mariners Monday night, launching his 18th home run of the season in the first inning.

Buxton has six homers in his past six games, continuing his latest hot stretch that earned him American League Player of the Week honors earlier Monday. With 18 home runs this season, only New York slugger Aaron Judge has more (24). Just imagine what Buxton's numbers would be if not for a brutal slump in May.

And that's the point. If Buxton can put together a consistent season at the plate and stay healthy, there's no telling how absurd his numbers could be. Right now essentially represents the third chapter of the season for Buxton. Will it continue or will he fall back into a slump like he did in Chapter 2?

Chapter 1: April 8 to May 6

Buxton started the season hot with 20 hits in his first 69 at-bats, including nine home runs, 17 RBIs and five doubles, four walks and 24 strikeouts. He was boom or bust, but he was booming just as often as he was busting, and in baseball that's how you become a superstar.

Run the numbers and his first stretch of the season saw him slash .290/.355/.754 with an astounding 1.109 OPS. That was an MVP-caliber start to the season that had manager Rocco Baldelli calling Buxton the best player in the world.

Then came his slump.

Chapter 2: May 7 to June 2

An awful month for Buxton included a career-worst 30 consecutive at-bats without a hit. He had just nine hits in 71 at-bats in this stretch. Ironically, he cut down on his strikeouts (16) and increased his walks (8). Regardless, it was a brutal 19 games.

Chapter 3: June 3 to present day

Buxton flipped the switch when the competition stiffened, starting his latest tear with three hits (including a homer) to open Minnesota's series in Toronto. It was his first homer in 14 games, and he's added six more homers since.

It's only an eight-game stretch, but Buxton is slashing a remarkable .353/.436/1.209 with an eye-popping 1.645 OPS.