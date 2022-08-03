Skip to main content
Tigers rally against Twins' bullpen to even series

Tigers rally against Twins' bullpen to even series

The Twins' couldn't tack on to an early lead in a 5-3 loss to Detroit.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Twins' couldn't tack on to an early lead in a 5-3 loss to Detroit.

The Minnesota Twins added plenty of new faces at the trade deadline, but their new arms were not available as they fell to the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Tuesday night.

The Twins got off to a great start with a pair of runs in the third inning highlighted by Mark Contreras' first career home run. 

Although Chris Archer struck out eight batters over 4.1 innings, he also issued three walks and ran into trouble in the fifth inning, allowing an RBI double to Jonathan Schoop. 

Archer was relieved by Jovani Moran, who coughed up another two-bagger to Riley Green that tied the game at 2-2. The Twins reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the fifth but Detroit rallied against Griffin Jax for three runs in the seventh. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Outside of two hits from Jake Cave, the Twins lineup couldn't get anything going against Detroit's relievers and Michael Fulmer and Jorge Lopez watched as the Twins lost for the fifth time in the past seven games. 

Minnesota will go for the series victory on Wednesday afternoon when Joe Ryan opposes Tyler Alexander.

Related Articles

Luis Arraez
MN Twins

Tigers rally against Twins' bullpen to even series

By Chris Schad19 seconds ago
Byron Buxton
MN Twins

Byron Buxton experiencing 'more discomfort' in his right knee

By Chris Schad5 hours ago
Michael Fulmer
MN Twins

Twins acquire reliever Michael Fulmer at the deadline

By Chris Schad5 hours ago
USATSI_18504467_168397563_lowres
MN Twins

Twins upgrade staff with trade for Reds' Tyler Mahle

By Chris Schad7 hours ago
USATSI_16650670
MN Vikings

Thumb injury leads to surgery for Irv Smith Jr.

By Joe Nelson8 hours ago
Isaiah Ihnen
MN Gophers

Knee injury ends Isaiah Ihnen's season for second year in a row

By Joe Nelson11 hours ago
USATSI_18749522_168397563_lowres
MN Twins

Reports: Twins trade for All-Star closer Jorge Lopez

By Joe Nelson12 hours ago
2022_0607_MiniCamp_0010 (1)
MN Vikings

Vikings LBs Kendricks and Hicks are seeing the same things

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider13 hours ago