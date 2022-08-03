Tigers rally against Twins' bullpen to even series

The Minnesota Twins added plenty of new faces at the trade deadline, but their new arms were not available as they fell to the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Tuesday night.

The Twins got off to a great start with a pair of runs in the third inning highlighted by Mark Contreras' first career home run.

Although Chris Archer struck out eight batters over 4.1 innings, he also issued three walks and ran into trouble in the fifth inning, allowing an RBI double to Jonathan Schoop.

Archer was relieved by Jovani Moran, who coughed up another two-bagger to Riley Green that tied the game at 2-2. The Twins reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the fifth but Detroit rallied against Griffin Jax for three runs in the seventh.

Outside of two hits from Jake Cave, the Twins lineup couldn't get anything going against Detroit's relievers and Michael Fulmer and Jorge Lopez watched as the Twins lost for the fifth time in the past seven games.

Minnesota will go for the series victory on Wednesday afternoon when Joe Ryan opposes Tyler Alexander.