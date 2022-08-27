Twins' 6-run inning ends 6-game losing streak

The Minnesota Twins woke up at the plate on Friday night, scoring six runs in the third inning to fuel a 9-0 win over the San Francisco Giants.

Carlos Correa set the tone early, launching a two-run homer in the first inning to put Minnesota on the board. While the Twins had the early lead, they needed to add to it after loading the bases with no outs in the third.

Jose Miranda drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, but Gilberto Celestino broke the game open, delivering a bases-clearing double that put Minnesota ahead 6-0.

Gary Sanchez capped off the inning with a two-run bomb and that was more than enough for Joe Ryan. The right-hander tossed six shutout innings, allowing two hits and striking out eight batters before turning it over to the bullpen.

Kyle Garlick finished a 3-for-4 night at the plate with a solo home run in the ninth inning and the Twins earned an easy victory to end a six-game losing streak.

With the Cleveland Guardians opening a three-game series in Seattle on Friday night, the Twins moved within 3.5 games of the lead in the American League Central. They'll look to gain more ground when Sonny Gray goes up against Alex Cobb on Saturday night.