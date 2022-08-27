Skip to main content
Twins' 6-run inning ends 6-game losing streak

Twins' 6-run inning ends 6-game losing streak

The Twins' bats came to life in a 9-0 win over the Giants.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Twins' bats came to life in a 9-0 win over the Giants.

The Minnesota Twins woke up at the plate on Friday night, scoring six runs in the third inning to fuel a 9-0 win over the San Francisco Giants.

Carlos Correa set the tone early, launching a two-run homer in the first inning to put Minnesota on the board. While the Twins had the early lead, they needed to add to it after loading the bases with no outs in the third.

Jose Miranda drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, but Gilberto Celestino broke the game open, delivering a bases-clearing double that put Minnesota ahead 6-0.

Gary Sanchez capped off the inning with a two-run bomb and that was more than enough for Joe Ryan. The right-hander tossed six shutout innings, allowing two hits and striking out eight batters before turning it over to the bullpen.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kyle Garlick finished a 3-for-4 night at the plate with a solo home run in the ninth inning and the Twins earned an easy victory to end a six-game losing streak.

With the Cleveland Guardians opening a three-game series in Seattle on Friday night, the Twins moved within 3.5 games of the lead in the American League Central. They'll look to gain more ground when Sonny Gray goes up against Alex Cobb on Saturday night.

Related Articles

USATSI_18930856_168397563_lowres
MN Twins

Twins' 6-run inning ends 6-game losing streak

By Chris Schad
USATSI_14183335_168397563_lowres
MN Vikings

Inside the JC Tretter Vikings drama; Kirk Cousins' rough scrimmage

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
USATSI_18026654_168397563_lowres
MN Timberwolves

Taurean Prince arrest warrant was for THC oil, marijuana possession

By Joe Nelson
MurphGraphic
MN Twins

Brian Murphy: Inept Twins are unwatchable, unlikable

By Brian Murphy
Jerry Kill
MN Gophers

Jerry Kill unsure he'll shake PJ Fleck's hand in return to Minnesota

By Joe Nelson
Chris Archer
MN Twins

Astros tag Archer early, complete season sweep of Twins

By Chris Schad
Taurean Prince
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves' Taurean Prince arrested in Florida

By Adam Uren
JC Tretter
MN Vikings

Tretter wanted to play for Vikings, claims MN never called back

By Joe Nelson