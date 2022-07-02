Skip to main content
Twins and Saints walked off almost simultaneously on Friday night

Byron Buxton and Braden Bishop delivered game-winning hits within the span of three minutes.

The Twin Cities had dueling celebrations last night when the Minnesota Twins and St. Paul Saints delivered walk-off victories within the span of three minutes.

It started at CHS Field with the Omaha Storm Chasers trying to hold a 3-0 lead over the Saints. St. Paul hadn't scored in the past 20 innings, but they began to mount a rally after Jake Cave hit a two-run homer and an RBI double from Michael Helman.

With the game tied at 3-3, Bishop played the hero at 9:50 p.m., delivering an RBI single and setting off a celebration worthy of the fourth of July, but it wouldn't be the only fireworks of the evening.

Just over 11 miles away, the Twins were mounting their own comeback. A throwing error by Jorge Polanco had given the Baltimore Orioles the lead in the eighth inning and Minnesota had to rally against Orioles closer Jorge Lopez, who came into the game with a 0.73 ERA.

Down 2-1 in the ninth, Luis Arraez began the rally with a leadoff walk and in the next at-bat, Buxton delivered a walk-off homer at 9:53 p.m. -- three minutes after Bishop walked off in St. Paul.

Buxton's blast capped off a fun night of baseball in the Twin Cities and set off fireworks on both sides of the Mississippi River.

