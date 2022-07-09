Skip to main content
Twins blow another 3-run lead, lose again to Rangers

Twins blow another 3-run lead, lose again to Rangers

An eighth inning misplay by Nick Gordon led the Twins to their third straight loss.

Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

An eighth inning misplay by Nick Gordon led the Twins to their third straight loss.

The Minnesota Twins rallied from a three-run deficit but couldn't hold on as they lost to the Texas Rangers 9-7 on Saturday afternoon.

The game got off to a rough start for the Twins in the second inning when Cole Kalhoun smashed a three-run homer off Devin Smeltzer. The Twins powered their way out of their early hole in the fourth when Jose Miranda hit a three-run bomb and Gary Sanchez hit a two-run homer to put Minnesota ahead 5-3.

Byron Buxton's RBI double later in the inning put the Twins up 6-3, but Smeltzer couldn't avoid the long ball in the fifth. The Rangers used a three-run homer from Marcus Semien to tie the game and Corey Seager hit a solo home run to give the Rangers a 7-6 lead.

The Twins tied the game in the top of the eighth inning but a misplay by Nick Gordon in left field in the bottom half resulted in a go-ahead triple by Marcus Semien and sent Minnesota to its third straight loss.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Twins will look to avoid the sweep on Sunday afternoon when Dylan Bundy goes up against Dane Dunning.

Related Articles

Devin Smeltzer
MN Twins

Twins blow another 3-run lead, lose again to Rangers

By Chris Schad1 minute ago
Josh Minott
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves rookie Josh Minott puts on a show, swears on live TV

By Chris Schad8 hours ago
Byron Buxton / Luis Arraez
MN Twins

ESPN's Jeff Passan believes the Twins should have 2 All-Star starters

By Chris Schad8 hours ago
Angel Hernandez
MN Twins

Angel Hernandez botches call in 9th inning, Twins fans furious

By Chris Schad9 hours ago
Rocco Baldelli
MN Twins

Rangers score 6 runs in the 5th, Twins drop opener in Texas

By Chris Schad19 hours ago
Bruce Boudreau
MN Wild

Bruce Boudreau meets WWE superstar Kevin Owens, loses his mind

By Chris Schad20 hours ago
Byron Buxton
MN Twins

Watch: Byron Buxton crashes into the wall to make an amazing catch

By Chris Schad21 hours ago
Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

The Athletic’s Michael Russo says Kaprizov denied entry to U.S.

By Chris Schad21 hours ago