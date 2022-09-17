Skip to main content
Twins blow it late again in crushing loss to Cleveland

Minnesota couldn't hold onto a 3-0 lead in the seventh inning.
© David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Leading 3-0 and just nine outs away from a critical victory, the Minnesota Twins melted down and lost 4-3 in the opening of a five-game series against division rival Cleveland Friday night. 

Things started to unravel in the seventh inning after a Nick Gordon throwing error set the stage for the Guardians to rally, scoring their first run on a single to center by Myles Straw and then Amed Rosario hitting a soft liner over shortstop to score two runs and tie the game 3-3.

Those runs were charged to Caleb Thielbar and Griffin Jax. 

Then, in the bottom of the eighth, Twins star rookie reliever Jhoan Duran gave up back-to-back singles and then spiked a curveball for a wild pitch that allowed pinch runner Ernie Clemente to score all the way from second base, giving the Guardians a 4-3 lead. 

All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase closed the door in the ninth for the save. 

The meltdown cost the Twins big time. A win would've had them within three games of Cleveland for first place in the AL Central but the loss drops them five games behind. 

Minnesota's runs came when Jose Miranda gave them a 1-0 lead on an RBI single in the third inning and Jake Cave blasted a two-run homer in the fourth to put the Twins up 3-0. 

Bailey Ober made his first start for the Twins since June 1, and just like his latest rehab start at Triple-A St. Paul, he dominated. The 6-foot-7 right-handed allowed no runs on one hit in five innings of work before giving way to the bullpen. 

Ober is the first of three rookies the Twins are sending to the mound for the first three games of the five-game series. In Saturday's doubleheader, Louie Varland will start Game 1 and Josh Winder will get the ball for Game 2. 

Note: Nick Gordon left the game after fouling a ball off his left leg during an at-bat in the eighth inning. He finished the at-bat (striking out), but was replaced in the field in the bottom of the eight. 

