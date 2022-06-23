Skip to main content
Twins' bullpen melts down again to put Guardians on top of AL Central

Twins' bullpen melts down again to put Guardians on top of AL Central

The Twins slugged four home runs, but it wasn't enough in an 11-10 loss.

Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Twins slugged four home runs, but it wasn't enough in an 11-10 loss.

The Minnesota Twins launched four home runs on Wednesday night but a rough night from their bullpen helped the Cleveland Guardians earn an 11-10 victory and put them on top of the American League Central standings.

Carlos Correa got the Twins off to a good start in the first inning, launching a 437-foot bomb into the second deck to give Minnesota a 1-0 lead. Correa struck again in the third, launching his second homer of the night to make it a 3-1 game.

The Twins went on to build a 5-1 lead before Cleveland battled back with three runs in the top of the fifth, but Max Kepler held off the Guardians momentarily with an opposite-field home run in the bottom half of the inning.

Despite the 6-5 advantage, it didn't last as Jharel Cotton gave up solo home runs to Ahmed Rosario and Oscar Gonzalez to put Cleveland on top in the seventh inning. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Twins battled back with an Alex Kirilloff RBI single and a three-run homer by Gio Urshela to take a 10-7 lead and after a 1-2-3 eighth inning for Emilo Pagan, Rocco Baldelli pressed his luck by sending him out for the ninth.

That turned out to be a bad idea as Josh Naylor drove in a run on an RBI double. After Griffin Jax came in to relieve Pagan, Gonzalez drove in two runs on an RBI single to tie the game before Owen Miller delivered a sac fly to put Cleveland ahead for good.

With the loss, the Twins are one game behind the Guardians for first place in the division. Minnesota will look to salvage the series on Thursday afternoon when Devin Smeltzer takes the mound against Zach Plesac.

Related Articles

Emilio Pagan
MN Twins

Twins' bullpen melts down again to put Guardians on top of AL Central

By Chris Schad18 seconds ago
Sylvia Fowles
MN Lynx

Sylvia Fowles named starter and co-captain for WNBA All-Star Game

By Chris Schad6 hours ago
Parker Fox
MN Gophers

Gophers hope Parker Fox knee injury isn't season-ending

By Chris Schad7 hours ago
MN draft picks
MN Timberwolves

Who are the highest-drafted Minnesotans of all time?

By Chris Schad7 hours ago
Randall Cunningham
MN Vikings

The 20 greatest quarterback seasons in Vikings history

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider14 hours ago
Alex Kirilloff
MN Twins

Guardians pull even with Twins after extra-inning victory

By Chris Schad23 hours ago
USATSI_18569422_168397563_lowres
MN Timberwolves

Mychal Thompson jokes Warriors should give Timberwolves a ring

By Chris SchadJun 21, 2022
Ndamukong Suh
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings have had 'multiple conversations' with Ndamukong Suh

By Chris SchadJun 21, 2022