Twins drop series finale with Angels, continue plunge in AL Central standings

The Minnesota Twins couldn't cash in on their opportunities on Sunday afternoon, dropping a 4-2 game to the Los Angeles Angels and falling further behind in the American League Central standings.

The Twins got off to a great start when Byron Buxton smashed a two-run homer in the first inning, but they couldn't generate much else against Angels starter Tucker Davidson.

The left-hander scattered four hits and a walk over six innings and allowed the Angels to get back into the game after another short start by Chris Archer.

Archer allowed three runs and needed 65 pitches to get through four innings before being pulled by Baldelli and the Twins could never recover.

Minnesota went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position on the afternoon and an RBI single by Shohei Ohtani provided all the insurance the Angels needed to capture the three-game series.

After the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox both picked up victories on Sunday afternoon and Minnesota now stands 2.5 back of Guardians for first place in the division and tied with the White Sox for second place.

The Twins will try to stop the bleeding on Monday when they open a three-game series with the Royals.